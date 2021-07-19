Jet2.com relaunches flights to amber list countries

Jet2.com has launched flights and holidays to amber list destinations as Covid-19 restrictions in England are further loosened.

Fully-vaccinated customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can now fly to over 40 quarantine-free destinations this summer from across ten UK bases.

Monday marked a big step up in operations, with more than 60 flights departing from Belfast International, Birmingham, Bristol, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle Airports.

Flights took off to sunshine hotspots including the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca), Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura), Spain, (Malaga and Alicante), Portugal (Faro, Algarve and Madeira) and Greece (Corfu, Zante, Kos, Rhodes, Crete, Heraklion and Kefalonia).

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “Today marks a big step up for our award-winning operation, as we are now operating flights and holidays to over 40 quarantine-free destinations.

“Feedback from customers and independent travel agents has been telling us for some time that there is enormous pent-up demand from holidaymakers looking to get away this summer, so it is fantastic to see full aircraft taking customers away to their favourite sunshine destinations.”