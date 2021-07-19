Virgin Atlantic reopens Clubhouse at New York JFK

Virgin Atlantic has reopened its Clubhouse at New York JFK airport.

Upper Class customers, Flying Club Gold members and some premium Delta passengers can once again enjoy access to the flagship North America lounge.

They will enjoy a complimentary a la carte menu featuring five-star dining, tapas dishes and afternoon tea plus a wide selection of cocktails, wine and soft drinks.

The Clubhouse experience has been tailored to ensure the safety of customers.

Customers will be encouraged to remain in their seated areas and enjoy table service from the Clubhouse team.

In addition, Virgin Atlantic is pleased to announce a new partnership with Plaza Premium Group which will now be responsible for the day to day running of the JFK Clubhouse under the guidance of the Virgin Atlantic team.

Virgin Atlantic will also work with Plaza Premium for the Clubhouses in Boston, San Francisco, Washington and Johannesburg once they reopen as travel restrictions around the world start to relax.

Corneel Koster, chief customer and operating officer, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome customers back to our Clubhouse at New York JFK offering the signature Virgin Atlantic experience we know they have missed over the past 18 months.

“With the friendly faces of our Clubhouse team, enhanced health and safety measures at every touchpoint and our innovative food and beverage offering, we will ensure our customers fly safe and fly well.”

He added: “We look forward to expanding our partnership with Plaza Premium Group to our Clubhouses in North America and South Africa.

“Our shared values of top-notch hospitality, the most hospitable teams in the industry, a pioneering mindset and dedication to innovation will ensure our customers enjoy every moment of their journey as travel restrictions begin to relax and demand for global travel returns fast.”