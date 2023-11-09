Japan Airlines Raises Over $132,000 for Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

Through a variety of fundraising efforts including mileage donations and collection boxes from customers and employees in Japan and throughout the U.S. including Hawaii and the mainland, Japan Airlines raised over $132,000 to support relief and recovery efforts for communities affected by the devastating Maui wildfires that occurred in August 2023. The airline held a check presentation ceremony to the Hawaii Community Foundation on November 2 at the Governor’s Ceremony Room at the Hawaii State Capitol building.

“This donation is being given sincerely from the hearts of our customers and employees who passionately responded to the need to support the communities in Maui,” said Makoto Maezawa, Senior Vice President of Japan Airlines for the Americas. “Supporting one another represents the best of humanity, and we have been truly inspired by the tireless efforts of countless individuals involved in the relief and recovery efforts.”

Japan Airlines raised a total of $132,751.93, which includes $71,428.57 from Japan Airlines and an additional $61,323.36 from customers and employees. The fund raised will go towards the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

“The Japanese heritage is a part of the DNA of this community. The people of Hawaii benefited from that for many decades. This is just another acknowledgement of generosity that comes from the people of Japan,” said Micah Kane, the CEO and President of the Hawaii Community Foundation. “All gifts are special, but this gift included a lot of ambassadorship. You can see from the 93 cents, an imperfect number that shows the JAL team went and hustled.”

“Japan Airlines is again doing something special next month, which is sponsoring the Honolulu Marathon. We are so appreciative of these partnerships that go a long way because the Marathon will bring a lot of people here,” said Governor Josh Green. “This will also help in our recovery as the State.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about the Hawaii Community Foundation, visit https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/.