Vistara Becomes First Indian Airline to Offer Complimentary Wi-Fi on International Flights for Club

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has begun offering complimentary Wi-Fi internet connectivity onboard its international flights (operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft) for all members of its loyalty program, Club Vistara. This complimentary Wi-Fi service is available to all Club Vistara members, regardless of their membership tier, accumulated points, tenure of membership etc. This makes Vistara the first Indian airline to offer free unlimited Wi-Fi to its customers onboard. Enrolment in Club Vistara does not require any charges or fees.

This offering includes unlimited data ideal for messaging apps (WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage and similar services) for all Club Vistara members. Furthermore, Platinum members and Business Class customers get additional 50MB of data, which can be used for web browsing, engaging on social media, and staying connected through messaging and email services. To enjoy both benefits, Platinum members must activate the 50MB surf package before enabling the unlimited messaging service.

Mr. Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said “At Vistara, we recognize that staying connected is an essential aspect of modern-day life. We are delighted to offer complimentary Wi-Fi to our loyal, Club Vistara members on select international flights. This initiative also reiterates our unwavering commitment to continuously enhance the proposition of our loyalty program. We are confident that this will significantly add to the world-class experience we offer onboard.”

This exclusive offering is aimed at enhancing the overall travel experience for the Club Vistara members. To activate this service, Club Vistara members need to ensure their contact numbers and email addresses are verified in their Club Vistara account. Furthermore, they are required to add their Club Vistara ID to the booking either at the time of check-in or before boarding the flight. For members enrolling after booking or at the airport, providing their ticket number/PNR will associate the CV ID with their booking. This service is accessible to members on a single device.