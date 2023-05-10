Jamaica to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in 2024 at Montego Bay

Jamaica is set to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in 2024 at Montego Bay. We bring you this exclusive breaking news from on the ground from Caribbean Travel Forum 2023.

The Honourable Edmund Bartlett has stated “we are delighted” to be hosting the event in 2024.

Jamaica was the winner in 2022 of Caribbean’s Best MICE Destination 2022 at World Mice Awards

Montego Bay Convention Center was voted Jamaica’s Best Convention Centre 2022 at World Mice Awards

