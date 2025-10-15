ITB Asia unveils 2026 Experience Pavilion with Tripadvisor

ITB Asia charts a new course with bold focus on experiential travel: New Experience Pavilion with Tripadvisor Launching in 2026

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) will also extend strategic support across ITB Asia, further strengthening its position as Asia’s premier B2B travel trade show. These partnerships form a key part of ITB Asia’s renewed vision, spotlighting innovation, immersive travel experiences, and future-focused content for the global travel industry.

Berlin/Singapore, 15 October 2025 – ITB Asia, Asia’s leading travel trade show, is evolving to meet the demands of the modern traveller. From 2026 onwards, the event will place a sharper focus on high-growth segments shaping the future of tourism: Experiential Travel, Wellness Tourism, Luxury & Lifestyle, and Sustainable/Regenerative Travel. These curated verticals will come to life on the exhibition floor through highlight zones and dedicated pavilions, offering exhibitors and buyers richer opportunities to explore emerging trends and connect with evolving traveller demands.

Spotlight on Travel Experiences and a Broader Destination Mix

Alongside established favourites, ITB Asia will present distinctive, story-rich destinations that resonate strongly with Asia Pacific travellers. This blend of the new and the familiar will help industry players design fresh itineraries and product innovations that stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

A Milestone: The Experience Pavilion

One of the first major milestones in this refreshed journey is the creation of the Experience Pavilion. Today, on the opening day of ITB Asia 2025 in Singapore, Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, organiser of ITB Asia and Tripadvisor Singapore Pte Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop the Pavilion, which will debut at ITB Asia 2026. “We saw over 11 million experiences booked on our sites (including Viator) in the first half of 2025, which is a 15% YoY increase and we’re expecting that trend will continue for the remainder of the year and into 2026”, said Scott Wegener, Director of Sales (APAC), Tripadvisor.

The Experience Pavilion will highlight the power of experiential travel, spanning adventure, culture, wellness, culinary tourism and more, and will provide a platform for exhibitors to inspire, engage, and connect with buyers and media. Tripadvisor will co-curate the Pavilion’s theme and content framework, leveraging its global network to bring together selected experience-focused providers, while Messe Berlin Singapore will ensure prime positioning, media visibility, and targeted buyer engagement.

Strategic Partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board

Messe Berlin Asia Pacific has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Singapore Tourism Board to deepen their collaboration for ITB Asia from 2026 to 2028. This strategic partnership aims to further elevate ITB Asia by jointly developing new content pillars, co-marketing the event, enhancing buyer engagement initiatives, and facilitating greater government participation. Together, Messe Berlin and STB are committed to strengthening ITB Asia’s position as Asia’s leading travel trade show and a key platform for the global tourism industry.

Poh Chi Chuan, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board said: “This strategic partnership with Messe Berlin reinforces Singapore’s position as the World’s Best MICE City and aligns with our Tourism 2040 goals to cultivate stronger MICE visitor demand and create distinctive experiences. ITB Asia is a high-value business event that drives innovation, knowledge exchange, and economic impact and we are honoured to continue hosting the event from 2026 to 2028. Singapore is building an ecosystem where companies and talents co-create tourism solutions, and partnerships like this help us shape the future of tourism together.”

Recognising Innovation: The new “New Offering” Badge for Exhibitors

To highlight creativity and new ideas, ITB Asia will also launch a “New Offering” badge from 2026. This recognition will go to exhibitors presenting innovative products, services, or destinations. Each year, a curated selection will be spotlighted, underscoring ITB Asia’s role as a launchpad for industry breakthroughs.

Scott Wegener, Director of Sales (APAC), Tripadvisor, added: “We’re excited to collaborate with Messe Berlin (Singapore) on the Experience Pavilion at ITB Asia. Travellers today are no longer just booking trips - they’re seeking transformative, culturally rich, and emotionally resonant experiences. This pavilion brings together the world’s leading experience-driven travel brands, helping the industry respond to this powerful shift in consumer expectations.”

David Ruetz, Senior Vice President, Messe Berlin, said: “The Experience Pavilion is more than a new show feature - it’s a bold statement about where the future of travel is heading. Together with Tripadvisor, and the strategic support of the Singapore Tourism Board, we are creating a dynamic platform that showcases the most innovative and inspiring experiential travel offerings. It marks a key milestone in ITB Asia’s evolution, as we champion the trends that will define the next decade of global tourism”.