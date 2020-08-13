Emirates to return to Birmingham in September

Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Birmingham from September 1st, operating four weekly Boeing 777-200LR flights to Dubai.

The announcement means that from September, Emirates will operate 36 weekly flights out of the UK, connecting passengers to Dubai and beyond from its Birmingham, Glasgow, London Heathrow, and Manchester gateways.

The airline has also announced it will resume passenger services to Cebu (August 20th), and Houston (August 23rd).

Flights between Dubai and Cebu will operate two times a week, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

This will bring the airline’s network to 74 destinations, offering travellers convenient connections between the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas through its Dubai hub.

Emirates’ flights between Dubai and Houston will operate three times a week, utilising an Emirates Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.

The airline currently offers passenger services to five gateways in the United States including New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston (August 15th), Chicago and Los Angeles – expanding its United States network to six cities, and offering 27 weekly flights to the country.