Marriott unveils new meetings hygiene standards

Marriott has released new details of its redefined processes and reimagined spaces for the events market.

Changes include enhanced sanitation guidelines, new operational training for associates and increased use of conference technologies to ensure customers are able to come together when they are ready.

Meeting planners can reference a series of new materials, including an informational video, customer stories and resources that provide information for designing successful events in the current environment.

“Our Commitment to Clean is guiding everything from how we keep our guests and associates safe to how we begin to welcome back event and meetings business,” said Ray Bennett, chief global officer, global operations, Marriott International.

“Our Global Cleanliness Council is working with us to tackle the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic and what that means for an event or meeting at a hotel.

“Having experts in the area of hygiene, food safety, infectious disease, and infection prevention has been enormously beneficial in helping us think through everything we can do to support organizations as they begin to envision, plan and execute future meetings and events of all sizes.”

Marriott has created a series of physically distant floor plans that enable event planners to visualise room configurations that allow for socially distant gatherings while still supporting the purpose of meetings.

Consultations, pre-convention meetings and site tours can all be conducted virtually and adapted to include hygiene and safety briefings.

Redesigned food and beverage experiences follow recommended standards of service and food safety.

Both meals and breaks are set in dedicated, socially distanced spaces reserved for a specific event and its attendees, to prevent co-mingling with other groups.

“Marriott International continues to work in collaboration with industry organisations, such as the Events Industry Council, to find ways to instil trust and confidence in meetings and events,” said Tammy Routh, senior vice president, global sales organisation for Marriott International.

“We look forward to welcoming back customers and guests for the exceptional experiences that our company is known for in a safe and clean environment.

“Cleanliness and service has always been our hallmarks and now those deep convictions are more important than ever.”