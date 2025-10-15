METT BARCELONA OPENS WITH THE CITY AT ITS FEET

With the city at its feet and the Mediterranean on the horizon, the METT Barcelona hotel opened this month, offering a lively new sanctuary atop Tibidabo, Barcelona’s tallest hill, a five-star experience that turns the beauty of celebrating life into art.

The hotel is a reinvention of the 1925 landmark Gran Hotel La Florida, which was designed by Spanish architect Ramón Raventós in the grand Catalan architectural style known as Noucentisme. A landmark reborn with renewed elegance under the METT Hotels & Resorts brand, the flagship brand of Sunset Hospitality Group, METT Barcelona offers a five-star urban resort experience.

Throughout its history, the iconic Barcelona landmark hosted legendary figures such as Ernest Hemingway, James Stewart, Rock Hudson and Princess Fabiola of Belgium, and more recently, personalities such as Bruce Springsteen, Barack and Michelle Obama and Tom Hanks.

Now, 100 years after its inception and following a comprehensive renovation, the hotel features 70 carefully designed rooms and suites, terraces bathed in Mediterranean light, an infinity pool that seems to merge with the sky, vibrant gastronomic offerings and the exclusive Valmont Red Carpet Spa. METT Barcelona offers a sophisticated retreat where every detail is designed for relaxation and celebration.

Rooms and Suites: An oasis of calm with endless views

Each room and suite at METT Barcelona is a tribute to serenity and comfort: natural textures, soft lines and a colour palette inspired by the Mediterranean Sea create an enveloping atmosphere that invites you to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with yourself.

All rooms are equipped with amenities from the French brand Botanyc, which add a sensory touch thanks to their exclusive Bal Tropical line, made on the French Riviera and composed of notes of bergamot, lychee and jasmine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel’s Signature Suites, measuring up to 750 square feet, take the experience to a new level: they feature spacious rooms, a separate living area, access to exclusive areas and unparalleled views stretching from the deep blue sea to the majesty of Tibidabo. The large windows frame the vibrant energy of the city, bringing its heartbeat directly into your suite. Signature Suites with Plunge Pool offer an opportunity to observe the city from a new perspective: the comfort of a private outdoor pool.

For those seeking an even more intimate connection with nature, the Lifestyle Rooms with private terraces overlooking the infinity pool create a sense of retreat and harmony. Meanwhile, the Sea View Junior Suites and Sea View Suites turn every sunrise into an unforgettable spectacle, with the Barcelona skyline as a backdrop.

Valmont Red Carpet Spa: The Swiss art of wellness arrives in Barcelona to transform body and soul

METT Barcelona’s exclusive spa fuses cutting-edge cosmetic innovation with the ancient restorative power of wellness rituals. The result is a comprehensive experience, meticulously designed to harmonize and balance body, mind and soul.

Valmont Red Carpet Spa is an Eden where specialized therapists, equipped with the most exclusive technology, guide each guest on a personalized journey, from massages and high-performance facial rituals, to holistic therapies designed to renew, the focus is on reconnecting with oneself and savouring the true art of self-care.

The soul and essence of this unique space is Valmont, a renowned Swiss emblem of luxury cellular cosmetics that embodies excellence. With over 40 years of experience and a heritage that began at the prestigious Valmont Clinic on the Swiss Riviera, the brand has conquered the world of skincare by combining advanced science, the purest natural ingredients from the Alps and an unmistakable artistic sensibility.

Valmont Red Carpet Spa will also incorporate the exclusive “Red Carpet” skin treatment brought directly from the U.S., and acclaimed by leading figures in the worlds of art, cinema and fashion. With this alliance, METT Barcelona joins the network of prestigious Valmont Spas, carefully selected around the world.

Florida Lounge by Lladró: art that transforms spaces and emotions

As part of its commitment to art and design with soul, METT Barcelona incorporates the creative universe of Lladró, the Spanish brand recognized worldwide for its artistic porcelain.

This creative collaboration turns the hotel into a new cultural offering of the city. In the heart of the lobby, the Florida Lounge by Lladró displays a permanent collection that includes Lladró‘s most avant-garde creations, such as Jaime Hayon’s The Fantasy, The Guest and Embraced collections. A relaxed and welcoming atmosphere that also seeks to create a dialogue between the elegant lamps designed by Marcel Wanders, the subtle Ice Cream collection and natural light, bringing the building’s century-old architecture to life.

As an extension of the alliance, the exclusive Lladró Cocktail, featured on the hotel’s menu, embodies the essence of the brand in both flavour and form: sophistication, creativity and an exciting legacy of craftsmanship.

Gastronomy: A sensory journey with Mediterranean roots

True to the spirit of Sunset Hotels & Resorts, METT Barcelona places the culinary experience at the center of its offering. From panoramic breakfasts and lunches bathed in the golden Mediterranean light, to evenings when the spaces come alive, stretching out between signature cocktails and the seductive rhythm of live music. Every gastronomic corner has been meticulously designed so that guests and locals can experience Barcelona through all their senses, with a view that is as cosmopolitan as it is authentic.

Albarada is a contemporary restaurant that reimagines Mediterranean cuisine with local sensitivity, beauty, and authenticity. Inspired by a traditional Catalan way of dining, 1925 Vermutería offers refined authentic tapas, made with ingredients sourced from local markets and growers. The Florida Lounge by Lladró is the welcoming heart of METT Barcelona, designed as a stylish meeting point for light fare, casual business, and social catch-ups.

And The Pool Club offers stunning views where guests can enjoy the heated outdoor pool, sun loungers, and a meal on the terrace with views to the Mediterranean Sea.

Terraces – Unforgettable settings for memorable moments

From the top of Tibidabo, the terraces of METT Barcelona unfold like natural extensions of the beauty of the surroundings. These outdoor spaces, with the mesmerising panorama of Barcelona, invite guests to both relaxation and celebration. They are the perfect canvas for a casual meal in the Mediterranean sun, an intimate evening under the stars, or a special celebration.

For professional or social gatherings, METT Barcelona offers a selection of meeting rooms and versatile spaces. Flooded with warm natural light and with direct access to private terraces that expand the possibilities, these rooms have been designed to spark creativity, foster connection, and ensure the well-being of all attendees.