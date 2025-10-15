Juntos Celebramos: Kisawa Sanctuary’s Festive Season on Benguerra Island

This December, Kisawa Sanctuary invites guests to embrace the Mozambican spirit of togetherness with a festive programme that honours family, friendship, and community. From 24th December 2025 through to 3rd January 2026, the sanctuary becomes a stage for celebration, weaving cultural heritage, culinary excellence, and soulful experiences into the rhythm of island life.

Festivities begin on Christmas Eve with Benguerra Island’s Women’s Day, marked by special moments of gratitude and celebration and a candlelit dinner on the beachfront terrace. Christmas Day brings the joy of giving with a community visit to the Benguerra Island School, where guests share festive hampers with local families.

The following days unfold with a blend of adventure and tradition: a sunrise hike to the island’s iconic Red Dune, sunset dhow sailing with champagne in hand, and a hands-on “Roots and Ritual” cooking experience, tracing produce from garden soil to plate.

As the year draws to a close, Benguerra’s shores come alive with colour and music. Children fly handmade kites of capulana fabric, while adults gather for a gala dinner under the stars. Local band Aventuras play acoustic African classics, followed by an electronic rhythm set that transforms the dunes into a dance floor, welcoming 2026 with joy and abandon.

The new year begins with a leisurely brunch in-residence and a community market on property, showcasing local crafts and artistry. Guests are also invited to on a guided tour of Kisawa’s sister property, the Bazaruto Center of Scientific Studies, to explore the research platform and learn about the oceanic processes monitored at Africa’s first permanent ocean observatory. Festivities conclude on 3rd January with an African Vibrations evening, a barefoot celebration of rhythm and flavour, where the sun sets over Baracca beach and the sanctuary closes its festive chapter.