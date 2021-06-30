Uniworld welcomes on S.S. São Gabriel to Douro river

Uniworld has celebrated the christening of new super ship São Gabriel, which made its debut on the Douro river this week.

Uniworld chief executive, Ellen Bettridge, was onboard to christen the new ship with its godmother, Joke De Bruyn, Uniworld director of hotel operations and a long-standing loyal employee.

The christening events included speeches, surprise gifts, dinner and a much-deserved toast.

“It was a delight to toast with our beloved loyal guests and crew, and celebrate being back on the rivers aboard our beautiful brand-new super ship,” said Bettridge.

“This is only the beginning for us.

“It’s been a journey, but after recently setting sail in Italy and now Portugal, we’re looking forward to continuing this momentum with the restart of our itineraries in France and central Europe next month.”

Designed to embody the beautiful Douro River Valley region, the ship brings the destination to life through its décor and delectable food and wine.

The entire top deck offers all lavishly appointed suites, enhanced with butler service, giving guests the option to dine at any time they would like while enjoying the ship.

Guests on S.S. São Gabriel experience the UNESCO-designated Douro River Valley and indulge in the best of Spanish and Portuguese culture and cutting-edge, locally sourced cuisine.

The first itinerary departure is Portugal, Spain & the Douro River Valley from Porto to Lisbon for 11 days.