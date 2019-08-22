InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau opens to first guests

In a big day for Maldivian tourism, InterContinental Hotels Group has welcomed the opening of the Maamunagau Resort.

The property, also known as InterContinental Maldives, is the latest in a series of new luxury resort openings which includes ANA InterContinental Beppu in Japan and InterContinental Hayman Island in Australia.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first property in the region is situated on the southernmost tip of the Raa Atoll near Baa Atoll, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, and one of the most secluded locations in the Maldives.

The resort boasts 81 beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences and is the first to offer all guests access to the world-class service and amenities of Club InterContinental throughout the entire island.

These generous offerings, coupled with extensive wellness facilities, bespoke experiences and six restaurants and bars, combine to take this Maldivian gem to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stefan Huemer, general manager of InterContinental Maldives, commented: “The opening of the InterContinental Maldives signals a new era for the brand; and further raises the bar in terms of luxury and immersive experiences here in the Raa Atoll.

“We are truly privileged to open this resort, which flanks the Baa Atoll UNESCO biosphere and creates an offering that enriches guests’ stay through education, exploration and relaxation, whilst ensuring the preservation of this ocean idyll for generations to come.”