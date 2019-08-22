Hilton welcomes first Curio Collection property in the Maldives

Hilton has welcomed the opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, a tropical escape that offers sun, sea, style and sustainability.

Nestled within the idyllic Emboodhoo Lagoon, the hotel forms part of Crossroads Maldives, the country’s first and only integrated resort and game-changing retreat.

The opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives also marks the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in south-east Asia, and the fifth Curio Collection by Hilton property in Asia Pacific.

With a total of 198 rooms and villas, the resort will be Hilton’s third property in the Maldives, making the global hospitality company the largest and longest-running international hotel operator in the Maldives.

Hilton opened the country’s first internationally branded resort in 1997, and today, it operates Conrad Maldives Rangali Island which features 151 villas, suites and The Muraka Residence, as well as the 122-villa Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, which was unveiled in July.

“For over 20 years, through the many firsts that Hilton has introduced in the Maldives, we have been sparking travellers’ imagination of waking up right above the Indian Ocean, or dining and even sleeping beneath the crystal-blue sea.

“In addition to putting the Maldives on the global map, we have brought meaningful opportunities for employment and we continue to make positive contributions to the livelihood and well-being of local communities,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.”

Just 15 minutes by boat from Malé International Airport, SAii Lagoon Maldives will be an outstanding option for island holiday-seekers on all occasions – from exotic weekend breaks to immersive extended holidays.

Every room at SAii Lagoon Maldives is adorned with a bright, contemporarily eclectic design that reflects the archipelago’s maritime heritage, complete with natural textures, driftwood décor and marine-inspired hues and views.

Guests can choose from a series of rooms and villas, including overwater pool villas.

Crossroads Maldives also welcomed the opening of the latest Hard Rock property earlier.