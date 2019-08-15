Accor breaks ground on dual brand Melbourne Airport development

The first sod was turned earlier on the construction of a brand-new hotel at Melbourne Airport.

The 464-room hotel, created to serve Melbourne’s burgeoning conference and tourism markets, will be conveniently located steps from Terminal 4 within a new precinct known as The Hive.

The ten-storey hotel will be dual-branded operating under the Novotel and ibis Styles’ brands rated four and three stars respectively, offering guests gym and pool facilities, a café, bar and restaurant plus conference room facilities.

Melbourne Airport chief of property, Linc Horton, said the project represents the airport’s latest milestone in supporting the state as it moves toward becoming Australia’s biggest city.

“It is really exciting to bring such a great new hotel concept to one of the great travel destinations in Australia – Melbourne, giving travellers more choice and amenity,” said Horton.

“We believe this new development will bring a much-needed social hub to our space bringing visitors and business colleagues together on the doorstep of the airport with access to more than 650 flights per day.”

“Importantly, it will also open up around 120 job opportunities for hospitality and tourism staff – a huge boost for the City of Hume.”

The dual-branded hotel will open in 2021.

The hotel is the first major development to kick-start the airport’s Hive precinct, which will also feature a childcare facility to cater to the airport’s 20,000 strong workforce as well as office space ranging from 1,000 to 10,000 square metres.

Simon McGrath, Accor, chief operating officer Pacific, said: “Worldwide, Accor is an airport hotel specialist and we continue to innovate and lead in this sector.

“We are excited to be working with Melbourne Airport on this significant development and thrilled to be embarking on another dual-branded hotel complex with our internationally recognised Novotel and ibis Styles brands.

“This newest member of the Accor Group is a vibrant airport precinct development, which captures the essence of Melbourne through its interiors and warm welcome to guests.”