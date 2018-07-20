Botha appointed chief financial officer with Secret Escapes

Secret Escapes Group has appointed Andy Botha to the role of chief financial officer.

Botha, formerly group chief financial officer at ZPG, has over 17 years’ experience working with high growth digital, e-commerce and leisure businesses and is an experienced board level leader.

During his three and a half years at ZPG, he was instrumental in its growth and responsible for the successful financing and integration of its acquisitions, up until its sale to Silverlake for £2.5 billion in May last year.

Prior to joining ZPG, Botha was chief commercial and finance officer at notonthehighstreet.com, where he played a key role in the company’s UK and international growth strategy.

He has also previously held senior roles at Betfair, lastminute.com and Holiday Autos UK.

Alex Saint, chief executive of Secret Escapes Group, commented: “I am delighted that Andy is joining us as group chief financial officer.

“Since founding in 2010, we have significantly increased the size and scale of the business and we now operate several market leading travel and experience brands in over 22 territories, with over 1,000 employees globally.

“Andy’s experience of working with digital and travel and experiences businesses will be particularly relevant as we focus on strengthening our presence in our operating markets, integrating acquisitions, including most recently TravelBird and EML, and growing the business.”