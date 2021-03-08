Saint Lucia joins International Women’s Day celebrations

The island of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean is the only sovereign nation in the world to be named after a woman.

Celebrating International Women’s Day today, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) is putting the spotlight on women of Saint Lucian heritage around the world.

The aim is to raise awareness of Saint Lucian women excelling and challenging in their fields, in line with this year’s official theme of #ChooseToChallenge.

People across the world are encouraged to add the hashtag #SheisSaintLucia to name, honour and celebrate the women in their lives and communities who inspire them.

British women featured include children’s author and creator of the BBC’s award nominated Jo-Jo & Gran Gran, Laura Henry-Allain; presenter and broadcaster, Brenda Emmanus and world class sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot.

“International Women’s Day is a time to recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions of all women, including those with links to Saint Lucia, who are shaping the world,” said Dominic Fedee, Saint Lucia minister of tourism.

Saint Lucia was named after Saint Lucy of Syracuse, a name given to the country when it was under French rule, and is one of only three countries in the world where over 50 per cent of managers are women.

