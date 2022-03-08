Travel Corporation reorganises touring brands

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has confirmed the global reorganisation of its tour brands.

Under the plans, brands including Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Costsaver and Contiki will fall under a new division, TTC Tour Brands.

The entity will serve as a single source for sales, marketing and operations of the individual brands, whose identities and points of differentiation will be further elevated.

TTC Tour Brands will be led by Gavin Tollman, who becomes chief executive of the newly created division along with veteran TTC executives Ulla Hefel Böhler, who steps into the role of chief operating officer.

Dee Marrocco becomes chief marketing officer, while Duncan Robertson has been appointed chief digital officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Armstrong remains chief executive of Contiki.

Laddering up to these executives will be heads of five aligned global sales and marketing regions in UK & Europe, Oceania, North America, Asia and South Africa.

According to Tollman, TTC Tour Brands was designed expressly to make it easier for travel agency partners to do business with the individual tour brands of TTC at a moment when touring and expert holiday guidance have become increasingly important to travellers.

“The expertise, comfort and confidence of a touring holiday has never been more relevant, and we saw a unique opportunity to leverage this moment to bring together our diverse and award-winning tour brands under a singular marketing, sales and operational structure,” said Tollman.

Currently sales and marketing director for Contiki, Costsaver and Trafalgar, Donna Jeavons will additionally take responsibility for Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, leading the TTC Tour Brands across UK, Ireland and continental Europe.

Chris Townson will continue in his role as managing director for Uniworld Boutique River Cruises with the expanded remit of European markets, focusing on building on the strong growth that the brand is experiencing as it enters its fully operational 2022 European season on March 20th.

“I’m thrilled to lead the newly formed combined TTC Tour Brands team and am pleased we will be able to further support travel agents to match the right tour brand to the right client.

“I look forward to announcing our strengthened-on road sales team in the near future, which will ensure even greater coverage across the wide diversity of this brand portfolio.

“We’re creating a seamless selling experience for the travel agent community and while this structure may be new, it is designed with one constant: the benefit to our partners,” said Jeavons.