The Travel Corporation launches DMC portfolio to third parties

The Travel Corporation (TTC) is opening up its destination management company portfolio to other travel companies and businesses to white label and tailor for the first time.

The company, which operates brands including Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Contiki, Red Carnation Hotels, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and Evan Evans Tours, said the move was in response to opportunities made apparent during the pandemic.

Overseeing the project is TTC president, Gavin Tollman, who said: “During the uncertainty of the pandemic, we spoke to a number of our partners who were looking for an operational solution with the quality, knowledge, infrastructure, consistency and financial resilience to deliver on the ground in a new post-pandemic world – but they were hitherto unaware of the depth and breadth of our destination management portfolio.”

He added: “They were excited when they realised we could provide that solution across multiple destinations worldwide, affording them deeper access to the award-winning expertise and service for which our brands are well recognised.

“By launching a dedicated website and a series of new tools outlining the extent of our offering, and the financial strength that supports it, we hope to be able to present this hassle-free and risk-free opportunity to a wider range of leisure and corporate travel businesses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TTC has twelve destination management companies offering holidays, local experiences, corporate travel and ancillary services across Africa, Europe, the Americas and the South Pacific.

The company already operates as ground handler for a number of internationally recognised travel brands.

Realising the potential to expand and grow in this space, a new website, marketing assets and training will bring the range of experiences, global footprint and financial benefits to life.