New sales leadership for Travel Corporation brands in UK

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has promoted two of its existing senior leadership team – Donna Jeavons and Chris Townson.

The move follows the resignation of Rachel Coffey as director of sales and business development for Trafalgar, Costsaver Tours, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.

In addition to their existing remits, Jeavons, director of sales and marketing for Contiki Holidays in the UK and Europe will now take the reins of Trafalgar and Costsaver Tours in the UK and Ireland.

At the same time, Chris Townson, managing director of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection in the UK and Ireland will take responsibility for Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.

Townson will report into Ulla Hefel Böhler, global chief executive of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold, and continue to report into Ellen Bettridge, global chief executive of Uniworld.

Jeavons will report to Gavin Tollman, global chief executive of Trafalgar and Costsaver, in addition to Adam Armstrong, global chief executive of Contiki Holidays.

Tollman said: “We continue to see huge potential for growth in the UK and Ireland, so it is vital we have the right people leading our brands in these markets.

“For us, the succession path was clear.

“At TTC, we are always proud to be able to give our existing talent the platform to step up, and we are delighted that Donna has accepted the opportunity to lead Trafalgar and Costsaver here.”

The duo will take up their new roles with immediate effect, working alongside Coffey for a handover period to ensure a smooth transition.