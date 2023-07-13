IHG Signs Agreement for Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asoke, Expanding Presence in Thailand’s

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, is proud to announce the signing of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asoke with new partner A.P.K Real Estate Co., Ltd – a highly experienced real estate developer in Thailand.

The landmark agreement signals the continued growth of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites brand in the country and marks the first collaboration between IHG and A.P.K Real Estate Co., Ltd, which is building on its three decades of residential experience to enter the hotel market for the first time.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asoke is scheduled to open in early 2025 following its conversion from the vacant new-build high rise BelAir Mansion residential condominium. It will feature 180 rooms, with 15% of its inventory comprising suites with kitchenettes – making it the perfect choice for travellers on the go – as well as a lounge and bar, swimming pool, meeting room, gym and DIY laundry.

Saowarin Chanprakaisi, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asoke is our first partnership with A.P.K Real Estate Co., Ltd for – a hotel we’re certain will quickly become much loved by domestic and international visitors to the city.

“This signing shows IHG’s continued commitment to developing our fantastic estate in Thailand where we now have six Holiday Inn Express properties, and another 10 in the pipeline. This eye-catching high rise hotel will be our second Holiday Inn Express & Suites property in the country, after Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Central Pier which will be opening soon.”

Suthin Jiramaneekul, President, A.P.K Real Estate Co., Ltd said: “After more than three decades of success in the residential market in Thailand, everyone at A.P.K Real Estate Co., Ltd, is excited to be undertaking our first hotel project with the globally-loved and respected Holiday Inn Express brand, which is renowned for offering great value to guests. It was always important to us to include a suites category in our plan to ensure we meet the demands of leisure travellers and extended-stay guests, and we look forward to welcoming both when we open in 2025.

“It has been fantastic to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts for the first time, and we have great confidence in the outstanding expertise of its in-market team, and the worldwide reputation of the Holiday Inn Express brand, to ensure the best possible return on our investment.”

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bangkok Asoke will be located twenty five kilometres from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and Don Muang International Airport, and just 500 metres from Sukhumvit MRT station and Asok BTS station interchange. Situated on Sukhumvit 23, it will be within easy reach of a range of retail and entertainment complexes – including Terminal 21 and EM District, which features Emporium and EmQuartier – as well as businesses and corporate offices.

Holiday Inn Express is the world’s largest hotel brand, with more than 3,000 open properties globally, and over 327,000 rooms spanning in excess of 50 countries. It caters to smart, savvy travellers who are on-the-move and need a hotel to serve as a no-fuss basecamp where they can rest, relax and recharge before making their next connection. Holiday Inn Express offers basics done brilliantly, and surpasses expectations to provide more of what matters to guests, including its signature Express Start Breakfast.

There are 22 open Holiday Inn Express properties in South East Asia & Korea following the brand’s latest opening in the region – Holiday Inn Express & Suites Singapore Novena – in May 2023. Another 14 properties are in a growing regional pipeline, covering Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam.