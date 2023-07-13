IHG Announces First Holiday Inn Hotel in Bhutan

IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has announced the signing of a management agreement with T&K Construction Private Limited for its first Holiday Inn hotel in Bhutan. Featuring 100-keys, Holiday Inn Thimphu is set to open its doors in Q2 2025 and will bring an internationally renowned brand to leisure and business travellers visiting Bhutan. The hotel marks IHG’s second brand in the country, complementing the existing Six Senses Bhutan.

Bhutan’s captivating landscapes and natural beauty have garnered attention among leisure travelers on a global scale. In line with the Government’s proactive efforts to establish Bhutan as a premier international holiday destination, Holiday Inn Thimphu will deliver an exceptional and immersive stay experience to guests. Situated at a strategic location in the vibrant capital city, the hotel will provide guests with seamless access to prominent tourist centers, and will be in proximity to Paro International Airport.

Holiday Inn Thimphu will provide a comprehensive range of world-class amenities, catering to the needs of both leisure and business travelers. With a focus on comfort, guests can expect well-appointed and inviting rooms and suites. The hotel also features three dining options, including an all-day dining restaurant, a vibrant bar, and a relaxing lobby lounge. Recognizing the increasing demand for MICE and corporate events, the hotel will provide multiple meeting and events facilities, including a ballroom. Those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation can also enjoy access to leisure facilities such as a swimming pool, fitness center, and spa.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudeep Jain, Managing Director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts said, “We are delighted to partner with T&K Construction Private Limited to debut our Holiday Inn brand in Bhutan. This signing presents a great opportunity, given the tremendous growth of the country’s tourism industry which is attracting visitors from around the world due to its rich heritage and serene landscapes. Complemented by its exceptional location, Holiday Inn Thimphu will serve as an ideal gateway for business and leisure guests visiting the country.

He added, “This signing reflects the long-standing trust and admiration for our brands from both our owners and guests. We are delighted to grow our footprint in the South-West Asia region and are venturing into new markets to cater to an increasing demand.”

In a joint statement, Thinlay Gyamtsho, CEO, T&K Constructions Private Limited, and Jigme Ugyen Gyamtsho, Director, T&K Constructions Private Limited, said, “We are thrilled to partner with IHG Hotels and Resorts for the debut of a renowned brand, Holiday Inn in Bhutan. The brand is globally recognized for offering exceptional experiences to guests, and we are confident that our partnership will set exceptional standards in the country’s hospitality landscape. The signing of Holiday Inn Thimphu comes at a significant time when Bhutan is gaining prominence and attracting attention from travelers worldwide. With its exceptional location and IHG’s robust global systems, technology, and loyalty program, we are confident that the new hotel will be highly sought after by guests.”

IHG® currently has 49 hotels operating across five brands in SWA, including Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels and Resorts®, Crowne Plaza®, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Resort® and Holiday Inn Express®, and has a strong pipeline of 55 hotels due to open in the next 2-3 years.