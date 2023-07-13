Oceania Cruises Curates a Collection of Enticing Mediterranean Sojourns

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, offers an incredible lineup of immersive experiences across the Mediterranean in 2024, allowing guests to experience numerous cultural capitals and lesser-known gems.

Sailing from cities including Rome, Barcelona, Lisbon, Athens and London, this exquisite selection of carefully crafted voyages aboard Marina, Riviera, Sirena and Oceania Cruises’ newest ship, Vista, is ideal for travelers who wish to delve into this region’s rich history and ancient cultures, cuisine and traditions. Sailings range from seven days to a 59-day Grand Voyage from Miami to Rome.

With 94 distinct itineraries spanning the entire region, and hundreds of small-group, immersive shore excursions to choose from, these itineraries offer guests the opportunity to savor la dolce vita, whether they enjoy searching for truffles in the countryside close to Rome, exploring Santorini’s lesser-known active volcanoes or learning flamenco in Seville.

Food & Wine Trails tours and Culinary Discovery Tours™ offer the chance to dive into the traditions of Mediterranean cooking, with intimate food- and wine-focused tours designed for epicurean travelers. Beyond Blueprints tours elevate guests’ appreciation for architecture with behind-the-scenes looks at some of the world’s most iconic buildings and landmarks. Go Green tours offer enriching opportunities to experience how local communities and businesses conserve, sustain and elevate their surrounding environments, and Oceania Cruises’ Go Local tours invite travelers to truly embed themselves into communities for engaging, one-of-a-kind experiences.

“We are delighted to offer such an extensive range of destination-intensive Mediterranean itineraries, allowing our well-traveled and curious guests to look at beloved Mediterranean destinations through a different lens,” commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “Our carefully curated diverse range of shore excursions, plus the relaxing home-away-from-home ambiance on board our boutique ships, offers the perfect luxury vacation choice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Destination Highlights

Sitting on the island of Sicily, famed for its cathedrals, vineyards and island beaches, Syracuse is a 2,700-year-old city, notable for its rich Greek and Roman history. Guests can explore the ancient ruins of Siracusa, gaze at Mount Etna and cruise around Ortigia Island, Syracuse’s most picturesque asset.

Perched on the Costa Blanca, Valencia is the historic paella capital of Spain. Here, guests have the chance to visit a local farm and pick fresh ingredients to make their own authentic paella. Famed for its seafood, oranges and its striking City of Arts and Sciences, guests can explore this city by bike, taking in the old town and the 13th-century cathedral.

For those looking to expand their historical knowledge, Ephesus, Turkey, is a must-visit. Browse the Ephesus Museum, which details how this ancient port city was once the most important trading post in the Mediterranean region. Crafty visitors might like to take in a carpet weaving demonstration, learning the traditional ways in a handicraft center, or mingle with locals in a small village outside Ephesus and join them for a hearty breakfast after choosing to help with their harvest.

Provence in southern France offers some of the most picturesque vistas and enticing flavors of the Mediterranean. Stroll the classic streets and squares of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence with a lavender ice cream, discovering where Van Gogh lived in the 18th century. Guests can also expand their palates with cheese and wine tasting in Avignon or explore the medieval villages and lavender museum of Luberon. Foodies can go searching for black truffle “diamonds” in the Provençal countryside, which will be paired with local wines in a subsequent tasting.

A call in Montenegro offers some of the most powerful contrasts for guests to explore. Discover Kotor, where the Montenegrin mountains rise up opposite the stunning cerulean Boka Bay. Walk the Kotor City Walls in an exclusive group tour of just 16 and visit the neoclassical Museum of King Nikola. Alternatively, board a small boat to explore the enchanting Gospa Islet from the water, which, legend has it, was created by dropping a rock into the bay after each successful voyage.

Santorini is one of the most iconic gems of the Mediterranean, with much to offer even the most seasoned of travelers. Enjoy a cocktail or a wine tasting amid the stunning white walls that make up Santorini, taking in the famous views of the turquoise Ionian Sea. The more adventurous can climb to the crater’s rim of a still-active volcano on the 400-year-old islet of Nea Kameni, and then refresh with a swim in the warm thermal springs.

2024 Voyage Highlights

Oceania Cruises will offer its guests simply MORE™ than ever before, with free roundtrip airfare, free airport transfers, a free shore excursion credit up to $1,600 and a free beverage package for all guests, for all new reservations beginning July 1, 2023, for sailings departing October 1, 2023, or later. Created to elevate the guest experience, the newly unveiled value promise has been designed to create long-lasting memories in enticing destinations and provide access to exquisite indulgences.

Seafarer’s Inspiration: 59 Days from Miami to Rome aboard Sirena, overnighting in Seville and Bordeaux and visiting Jost Van Dyke, Roseau, Bridgetown, Porto Grande, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife, Agadir, Casablanca, Gibraltar, Portimão, Lisbon, Santiago de Compostela, Saint-Malo, London, Edinburgh, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Holyhead, Waterford, Plymouth, Bilbao, La Coruña, Oporto, Tangier, Almeria, Alicante, Barcelona, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, Mahon, Sete, Saint-Tropez, Monte Carlo, Portofino, Propriano and Florence/Pisa/Tuscany. Departs March 27, 2024.

Ionian & Adriatic Seas: 10 Days from Valletta to Venice (Trieste) aboard Vista, overnighting in Istanbul, and visiting Ephesus, Mykonos, Athens, Dubrovnik, Pula/Rovinj. Departs April 21, 2024.

Classical Mediterranean: 14 Days from Barcelona to Rome aboard Marina, visiting Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, La Goulette, Valletta, Syracuse, Argostoli, Santorini, Athens, Izmir, Messina and Sorrento. Departs May 18, 2024. Featuring chef, cookbook author and television personality Sara Moulton.

Mediterranean Fascination: 19 Days from Jerusalem to Rome aboard Riviera, overnighting in Jerusalem (Haifa) and visiting Jerusalem (Ashdod), Limassol, Rhodes, Santorini, Taormina, Naples/Pompeii, Rome, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Saint-Tropez, Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Propriano, Cagliari, Palermo and Amalfi/Positano. Departs May 29, 2024.

Aegean Icons: 11 Days from Jerusalem to Athens aboard Vista, overnighting in Jerusalem (Haifa) and visiting Jerusalem (Ashdod), Paphos, Alanya, Marmaris, Patmos, Ephesus, Volos, Thessaloniki, Mykonos. Departs June 1, 2024.

Greco-Roman Gateway: 10 Days from Rome to Istanbul aboard Riviera, overnighting in Istanbul and visiting Sorrento/Capri, Catania, Valletta, Taranto, Katakolon, Corfu, Izmir. Departs June 17, 2024.

Yachts & Masterpieces: 24 Days from Venice (Trieste) to Athens aboard Vista, overnighting in Istanbul and visiting Korcula, Split, Kotor, Igoumenitsa, Katakolon, Taormina, Amalfi/Positano, Rome, Ajaccio, Monte Carlo, Provence, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Saint-Tropez, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Olbia/Porto Cervo, Naples/Pompeii, Messina and Bozcaada. Departs June 29, 2024.

Mediterranean & Beyond: 30 Days from Athens to Barcelona aboard Vista, overnighting in Istanbul and Lisbon and visiting Mykonos, Ephesus, Rhodes, Valletta, Palermo, Amalfi/Positano, Rome, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Monte Carlo, Provence, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Almeria, Málaga, Seville, Funchal, Santa Cruz de la Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Arrecife, Agadir, Casablanca. Departs September 3, 2024.

Picturesque Rivieras: 7 Days from Monte Carlo to Barcelona aboard Riviera, visiting Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Rome, Ajaccio, Provence, Port-Vendres and Palma de Mallorca. Departs September 4, 2024.

Timeless Turkey & Greece: 17 Days from Istanbul to Venice (Trieste) aboard Riviera, overnighting in Istanbul, and visiting Kavala/Philippi, Ephesus, Rhodes, Alanya, Bodrum, Santorini, Athens, Mykonos, Izmir, Bari, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Pula/Rovinj. Departs October 8, 2024.

Shipboard Highlights

Vista

Oceania Cruises’ new ship, Vista, with capacity for 1,200 guests, reveals a new standard in luxury with 11 dining options, including three new signature culinary venues – The Bakery at Baristas, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen – eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues, and Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center. Vista boasts the most spacious standard staterooms at sea at more than 290 square feet, and all Penthouse Suites and staterooms feature large bathrooms with oversized rainforest showers.

Riviera & Marina

Riviera and sister ship, Marina, both with capacity for 1,250 guests, feature six open-seating gourmet restaurants, with no surcharge, as well as the unforgettable food and wine pairings of La Reserve by Wine Spectator, plus the option for opulent private dining in Privée. Both ships also feature a state-of-the-art Culinary Center, Artist Loft for budding creatives and Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, all blending sophistication with contemporary flair to create a casually elegant ambiance.

Sirena

Sirena, with capacity for 670 guests, perfectly encapsulates the ultimate small-ship luxury experience for travel adventures. Guests can relax in the library, Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center or in one of the various bars and lounges on board, take in a show or spend the evening in the casino. The ship’s smaller size allows access to lesser-known ports of call, alongside the iconic cities and resort towns of this historic region.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.