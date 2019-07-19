Iberostar Selection Kuriat Palace sees brand expand in Tunisia

Iberostar Hotels & Resorts has opened the new Iberostar Selection Kuriat Palace.

The group’s sixth hotel in Tunisia, it stands just a few steps away from Skanes beach in the area around Monastir.

The opening is included in the chain’s beachfront resort segment, comprising hotels that are ideal for couples or family holidays, and is the latest addition to the Selection portfolio.

The Iberostar Selection Kuriat Palace stands on Skanes beach, one of the most highly rated in Tunisia.

It has been redesigned and transformed in accordance with Mediterranean-style architecture combining indoor and outdoor gardens, and features a stunning Arabian-style décor.

This revamped style can be seen throughout the hotel, from the lobby to the 382 rooms, all characterised by impeccable attention to detail.

During an opening event, Pedro Serra, Iberostar regional operations director for Tunisia, Morocco and Greece, stressed: “Tunisia is a key destination for Iberostar Hotels & Resorts.

“The chain’s determined commitment to this destination is clearly reflected in the outstanding service and facilities of all six hotels Iberostar operates in the country.”

The Iberostar Kuriat Palace hotel is undoubtedly a strategic option for the MICE segment thanks to its five meeting rooms, all fully equipped to host a range of events.

The hotel’s five-star status is also reflected in Star Prestige, which includes areas reserved exclusively for adults, such as a sun terrace with Bali beds and VIP service.