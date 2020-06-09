Iberostar Group reopening begins in Majorca

The Iberostar Group has announced it will begin reopening hotels this month.

Properties in selected destinations, including Spain (Balearics, Canaries and Andalusia), Montenegro, Greece and Mexico, among others, will resume operations with strict new hygiene protocols in place.

The Hotel Iberostar Cristina, on the island of Majorca, will be the first to reopen.

In a trial phase, employees, group executives and members of the Fluxá family (owners of Iberostar) will have the chance to test out the new health and safety measures before welcoming the first customers.

Sabina Fluxá, group chief executive, explained: “The difficulty lies not in designing safety protocols, but rather in doing so from a holistic, science-based perspective without undoing the progress we’ve made in caring for the environment.

“We are proud of the measures we have introduced, particularly because they have allowed us to maintain our commitment to being a single use plastic-free company, as far as legislation permits, and enabled us to reinforce our circularity policies and the use of products with a minimum environmental impact.”

As an example, the new procedures include the use of masks made from recycled and recyclable materials, and measures that encourage frequent hand washing to minimise the use of gloves.

Through its medical advisory board, which includes biologists and doctors specialised in public health for the tourism industry, the Majorca-based company has developed more than 300 health and safety measures.

The chain is also working closely with its partner SGS, a leader in inspection, verification, analysis and certification services, which has endorsed the disinfection and sanitisation protocols for the hotels.

“The UN has launched a call to consider this recovery as an opportunity to ‘build back better’.

“As a company, we accept this challenge.

“Now, more than ever, there is an urgent need for responsible tourism that cares for people and the environment, and commits to creating healthy settings,” concluded Fluxá.