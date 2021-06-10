World2fly receives first Airbus A350-900

World2fly has taken delivery of the first of two A350-900s on lease from Air Lease Corporation.

The airline, based on the Balearic island of Mallorca and founded by the Spanish hotel company Iberostar, will operate the planes on long-haul routes from Madrid.

They will fly to leisure destinations, such as Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Cancun (Mexico) and La Habana (Cuba).

World2fly’s A350-900s feature a modern and highly-comfortable single-class cabin layout with 432 seats.

Passengers will enjoy more personal space, wide seats and absolute well-being on board and appreciate the latest-generation in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

The Airbus A350’s clean-sheet design features state-of-the-art aerodynamics, a carbon-fibre fuselage and wings, plus the most fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

By the end of May, the A350 family had received 915 orders from 49 customers, making it the reference large widebody family for the next decades.