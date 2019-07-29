Iberostar Group sees revenue increase in 2019

Last year was key for the Iberostar Group, marked by major progress in its commitment to responsible tourism.

Despite economic and political uncertainty, the company ended the year with a revenue of €2.35 billion, five per cent up on 2018.

The figure excludes the results for Almundo.com for both years.

The company has also created 2,000 new jobs, bringing the total worldwide to more than 34,000 employees.

The sale of Almundo.com during the final quarter of last year means that the bed bank and inbound business is now centred in the Iberostar Group subsidiary W2M.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal has extended the scope of its activities to include inbound services in a number of countries and has boosted the team following the recent appointment of Gabriel Subías as chief executive.

This year looks set to be an exciting and ambitious year for the Iberostar Group, immersed in consolidating its leadership of responsible tourism through its 2030 agenda.

The Iberostar Group is set to open 11 new hotels in 2020.

The city hotels segment will continue to grow with three major openings: the five star Iberostar Grand Fontana di Trevi, situated in the heart of Rome; the Iberostar Selection Teatro Albéniz, the group’s second hotel in Madrid and a five star property boasting a prime location next to the Puerta del Sol; and the Iberostar Selection Miraflores, a four star city hotel in the centre of Lima, Peru.

These new hotels’ form part of the chain’s city hotels segment: flagship buildings in prime locations in the heart of the world’s most outstanding tourist cities.