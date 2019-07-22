Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok opens in Thailand

Travellers can now discover the diverse charms of Thailand’s capital city with the opening of Avani Sukhumvit Bangkok.

The hotel will bring the brand’s signature experiences to the cosmopolitan neighbourhoods of On Nut and Phra Khanong.

Avani Sukhumvit is located just 30 minutes from Suvarnabhumi International Airport and sits atop a major retail complex giving guests a myriad shopping and entertainment options.

Just steps from the hotel, Sukhumvit Road is one of Bangkok’s major transportation arteries and its connection to eastern Thailand as well as the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Nearby the W District teems with hip bars, restaurants, and galleries, and insights into local life can be discovered along the Phra Khanong Canal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each of the 382 rooms features clean, crisp colours and designs, creating a freshness that rejuvenates guests for the new day and welcomes with signature Avani amenities for comfort.

This is the third Avani to open in Bangkok.

Avani Hotels & Resorts currently operates 27 properties in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, most recently debuting in both Cambodia and South Korea.