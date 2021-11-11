Nouvelair to return to Manchester next spring

Nouvelair has confirmed it will re-launch regular flights from Manchester to Tunisia.

The decision comes after what the carrier branded “positive news” on the relaxation of travel restrictions by both UK and Tunisian governments.

Flights initially started in July last year but had to be suspended shortly afterwards due to the restrictions imposed by the UK government.

Nouvelair, the first privately-owned Tunisian Airline, majority-owned by TTS Group, and involved in destination management and hotels in Tunisia, has been operating charter and scheduled flights since 1989 with charter flights to the UK for much of this period as well as being one of the largest schedule carriers between France and Tunisia.

With a fleet of ten Airbus A320s, Nouvelair plan to operate two weekly services from Manchester, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

All flights will operate to Tunis commencing March 29th, in order to offer flights for the Easter Holiday break.

Currently Nouvelair will be the exclusive operator to Tunis from Manchester, providing good connectivity to the region and the holiday resorts in Tunisia.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said: “The return of Nouvelair to Manchester is terrific news for the 100,000 or so passengers in our catchment who travel to Tunisia each year and will increase choice available to those seeking some sunshine over Easter.”