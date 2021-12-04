Russia takes spotlight at Expo 2020 in Dubai

Russia has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai with a visit from prime minister, Mikhail Mishustin.

He gave a speech at a flag raising ceremony at Al Wasl plaza.

The event was followed by a mixture of Russian classic and contemporary symphonic music from Russian pianist, composer and producer Dmitry Malikov, who led an elegant performance alongside an orchestra.

Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed Mishustin.

Nahyan said: “Russia’s participation theme, ‘Creative Mind: Driving the Future’, along with its exceptionally-designed pavilion, allows us to experience the magnitude of Russia’s contributions to the world, as home to some of the greatest and most creative minds.

“At Russia’s pavilion, visitors embark on a journey of discovering Russia’s diverse regions, and learn the stories of Russian ingenuity and innovation, with the key takeaway being that the creative mind is critical for shaping a future that benefits all of humanity.”

Russia recently detailed its bid for Moscow to host Expo 2030.

Mishustin added: “Expo 2020 is a global event, and we are proud that Russia takes a significant part in the exhibition.

“It’s a great opportunity to demonstrate innovations in technology, science and culture.

“I believe that Expo 2020 will contribute to the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership between Russia and the UAE.”

Other events taking place included the second day of the ‘Russia Forum: Driving the Future’ business and networking event, as well as a Music in the Garden performance in Al Wasl from the Kuban Cossack Choir, one of Russia’s leading folkloric ensembles.

Also presented was a special concert on the Jubilee Stage in the evening, featuring a number of top Russian performers, including singer Yulia Volkova, once part of chart-topping female duo t.A.T.u, and Niletto, a renowned pop and hip-hop artist.

Russia also took its national day celebrations beyond the Expo site to the foot of the world’s tallest observation wheel, Ain Dubai, on Bluewaters Island.

A star-studded line-up of Russian performers and ensembles performed on the island.

Located in the Mobility District, the colourful Russia Pavilion has proven extremely popular with Expo 2020 visitors, with the horizontal lines of the exterior hinting at the creativity inside.

Russia has produced some of the world’s foremost creative minds, whether in music, art or invention.

These achievements are the starting point to pose a series of questions about the future, understanding each other despite our differences, and connecting people and minds.

Alongside the stories about Russia’s scientific and cultural heritage, visitors will experience traditional Russian food, folk and contemporary culture, as well as Russian hospitality.