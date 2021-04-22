IAG seeks to boost use of sustainable aviation fuel

International Airlines Group (IAG) has become the first European airline group to commit to powering ten per cent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

The group will purchase one million tonnes of sustainable jet fuel per year enabling it to cut its annual emissions by two million tonnes by 2030.

In addition, IAG will become the first airline group worldwide to extend its net zero commitment to its supply chain.

The group will be working with its suppliers to enable them to commit to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 for the products and services they provide to IAG.

Luis Gallego, IAG chief executive, said: “For more than a decade, IAG has led the airline industry’s actions to reduce its carbon footprint.

“It’s clearly challenging to transition to a low carbon business model but, despite the current pandemic, we remain resolute in our climate commitments.

“Government support is critical to meet this target by attracting investment to construct sustainable aviation fuel plants that will deliver enough supply for the airline industry, creating highly valued green jobs and economic growth at global scale.”

With the right policy in place in the next ten years up to 14 plants could be built across the UK, creating 6,500 jobs and saving 3.6 million tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Sustainable jet fuel produces at least 70 per cent less carbon emissions than fossil fuel.

Grant Shapps, transport secretary, said: “Just this week we’ve set the world’s most ambitious climate change target, and IAG’s agenda-setting commitment is clear evidence of the progress we are making.

“These kinds of initiatives, along with our work through the Jet Zero Council, will help us rapidly accelerate towards our net zero targets as we build back better out of the pandemic.”