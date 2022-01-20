Vueling adds new Spain routes from London Gatwick

Vueling has confirmed it will operate five new routes to Spain from Gatwick this summer as it rebuilds its schedule.

The International Airlines Group-owned carrier will now offer a total of 24 direct routes from the United Kingdom to Spain, France and Italy.

Anticipating strong customer demand for travel from the UK to Spain, Vueling will fly to the Andalusian cities of Seville, Granada and Malaga, as well as La Coruña in Galicia and Menorca in the Balearic Islands.

Vueling will serve existing direct routes from London Gatwick to Barcelona, Bilbao, Valencia, Santiago de Compostela, Paris-Orly, Rome and Florence.

The carrier, which operates from a further six UK airports, will continue to operate direct flights from previous seasons such as Cardiff to Malaga, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca, and Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh to Barcelona.

In late 2021, Vueling launched new routes to Paris Orly, following approval by the European Commission for 18 slots as part of the recapitalisation of Air France.

In summer 2022 Vueling will continue to operate flights between Paris and Newcastle, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Carolyn Prowse, chief commercial, strategy and network officer at Vueling, said: “We are very proud to announce the development of our international network from London Gatwick thanks to the coordination with British Airways which enables us to offer the best joint product from London to help grow our markets.

“This is particularly true after two very difficult years for tourism and aviation.

“This commitment from London Gatwick is in addition to our expanded operations from Paris Orly.

“Together, these two initiatives showcase how Vueling aims to help boost international markets this summer.”

Vueling currently has a total of 320 routes on sale, of which more than 220 are international.