Hurtigruten adds new Dover sailings this summer

Hurtigruten Expeditions has increased its Dover summer sailing programme this year, with the addition of two more sailings.

The expedition cruise line will add more trips on its British Isles – Picturesque Ports, Isolated Islands and Wonderful Wildlife itinerary.

The two, 15-day itineraries will see guests travel onboard the new MS Maud to stunning destinations in the British Isles including the Isles of Iona, Holyhead, Isles of Scilly and Fowey.

From the Vikings of old Ireland to the quaint port of Fowey and the majestic mountains of the highlands, these longer cruises offer guests the chance to truly get under the skin of the destination with help from Hurtigruten Expeditions’ leading expedition team bringing the nature and culture of the British Isles to life onboard and onshore.

The health and safety of guests and staff is the number one priority for Hurtigruten Expeditions.

Guests and crew will always adhere to local government guidance and the company has built on existing protocols to introduce additional practices to ensure safe and enjoyable expedition cruising.

The two extra sailings will join the existing four scheduled MS Maud expedition departures from Dover this summer exploring some of the best and remote locations around the British Isles.

Anthony Daniels, general manager at Hurtigruten UK and EMEA, said: “With so many staycation sailings to choose from, we offer something truly different to British travellers who want adventure, excursions and space.

“We not only have our incredible expedition team to bring the places we venture to, to life, but our small expedition ship MS Maud can reach destinations the big white ships cannot get to, whilst still offering plenty of space to relax and dine onboard.

“We will create a unique perspective of the British Isles coastline that is hard to match and we look forward to welcoming our frequent and new guests onboard.”