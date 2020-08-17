Hyde Park Suite unveiled by Four Seasons Hotel

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane has unveiled its new Hyde Park Suite in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The big reveal comes alongside newly refurbished rooms at the property.

Designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon, the stylish Hyde Park Suite, located on the ninth floor, offers panoramic views of iconic Hyde Park.

Created with the modern traveller in mind, the suite features a spacious open-plan living and dining area to create a contemporary residential feel, offering the ideal setting for entertaining and relaxing.

Key design elements include a luxurious master bathroom with opulent free-standing bath, and a striking guest bathroom framed by a statement print inspired by the scenic location and nature.

The Hyde Park Suite also boasts the unique Glass Lounge, a new and exclusive room feature for Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

The secluded relaxation area with floor-to-ceiling windows is the perfect tranquil space to take in the impressive views, showcasing London at its finest by day and night.

Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane also revealed the launch of re-modelled superior and deluxe rooms in partnership with British designer Tara Bernerd & Partners.

The new rooms showcase re-configured bedroom layouts to optimise floorplans, providing valuable extra storage space for guests.

Each room displays Bernerd’s signature handsome style of approachable luxury with an industrial edge and timeless elegance.

The multifunctional rooms include compact lounge chairs, while table dimensions are increased to create more space for in-room dining.