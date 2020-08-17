Wizz Air returns to Moscow after Covid-19 suspension

Wizz Air has confirmed the restart of its London Luton flights to Moscow.

As Russian travel restrictions ease, UK passengers can once again visit the sprawling metropolis, boasting world-class architecture and a rich history.

Whether travellers want to explore its old churches and tranquil parks or experience the burgeoning hipster scene with trendy restaurants and nightlife spots, Moscow will not disappoint.

Passengers looking to visit this summer or later in the year can purchase Wizz Flex with their flight tickets, to be able to alter their booking for ultimate flexibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

By doing so, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and get 100 per cent of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are delighted to be restarting our route to Moscow - the cosmopolitan heart of Russia – offering travellers a mix of both old and new, from its wealth of history and culture to its ultra-modern and glamorous nightlife spots.”

Wizz flies to Moscow Vnukovo Airport on each Tuesday and Saturday.