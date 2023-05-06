Hyatt’s 2023 Investor Day on May 11th to Focus on Hyatt’s Transformation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today additional details for its Investor Day on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The event, which is themed “The New Hyatt: Fee-Based, Resilient, and Asset-Light,” will be streamed live from the luxury, all-inclusive Moxché Resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, and will include investors and analysts on site for the event.

“We’ve made substantial progress advancing our strategy over the past several years and look forward to sharing details on our strategic initiatives, growth trajectory, and exciting future,” said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer at Hyatt.

Featured speakers for the event include:

Thomas Pritzker, Executive Chairman;

Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Joan Bottarini, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer;

Margaret Egan, Executive Vice President and General Counsel;

Mark Vondrasek, Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer;

Additional members of Hyatt’s leadership team.

“We’re excited to provide an inside look into Hyatt’s transformational journey,” said Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer at Hyatt. “At our Investor Day, we’ll be discussing how our fee-based, resilient, and asset-light model is driving growth and strong results. We look forward to sharing our progress and plans for the future.”

In-person attendance is by invitation only due to limited capacity. However, interested parties can register and access the live stream through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. The event will begin at 8:30am CT on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Additionally, the event will be recorded in its entirety and recordings will be available beginning at 2:30pm CT the same day. A copy of the slide presentation will be available on the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com on the morning of May 11, 2023, prior to the commencement of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of March 31, 2023, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,250 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 75 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Residence Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.