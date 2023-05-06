King and Queen appear on balcony at Buckingham palace after Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a flypast after being crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Charles and Camilla in lavish robes and wearing their crowns returned with a wave the cheers of the crowds, who filled The Mall after braving downpours to see a colourful ceremonial military procession not seen for 70 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the monarch as did the pages of honour.

Earlier Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at the Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the St Edward’s Crown on his head.

After the King was crowned, the bells of Westminster Abbey rang for two minutes and a fanfare was sounded. A gun salute was also fired by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, stationed at Horse Guards Parade.

Source: London Evening Standard

