Hyatt Regency London Olympia takes shape

Hyatt has entered into a management agreement with an affiliate of Olympus Property Holding to develop a new Hyatt Regency hotel in London.

The 196-room hotel is slated to open in 2024 and will mark the eighth Hyatt-branded property and the second Hyatt Regency hotel in London.

Hyatt Regency London Olympia will deliver the personalised and energising guest experiences as well as the stress-free environment that embodies the Hyatt Regency brand ethos.

Business and leisure travellers alike will enjoy seamless, intuitive service alongside memorable dining experiences as well as flexible spaces to work, collaborate or relax.

“We are delighted to join forces with Olympus Property Holding Limited to be part of the exciting redevelopment of the Olympia exhibition centre and bring the Hyatt Regency brand to life in this incredible new quarter of London,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president of development Europe, Hyatt.

“Expanding Hyatt’s brand footprint with these plans to add a second Hyatt Regency hotel in London contributes to our ambitious growth strategy for the UK and our embodies our focus on thoughtful growth in places that matter most to our guests, World of Hyatt members and customers.

“With its reputation as a place for people to connect, the Hyatt Regency brand will fit perfectly in this new development.”

Hyatt Regency London Olympia will be part of a new development that will see Olympia, London’s historic convention centre built in 1873 redeveloped and transformed into an integrated convention, entertainment, and cultural district in west London.

This redevelopment will include upgrades to the Olympia tube and rail station, additional bicycle routes and bus connectivity, allowing guests to access London’s Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports in under an hour by public transport.

Anchored by the Grand and National Halls’ iconic glass barrel vaulted roofs, the new 14-acre (56,656 square metres) site is being designed by Heatherwick Studies and Sparcc.

It will include the creation of a boutique multi-screen arthouse cinema, a 4,000-person music and performing arts venue, a 1,500 seat theatre, a 2.5 acre rooftop sky garden, as well as restaurants, shops, cafés, hotels and 51,096 square metres (550,000 square feet) of office and co-working space.

citizenM London Olympia

Also today, citizenM has confirmed it will open its fifth property in the city at London Olympia.

The 145-room hotel will comprise the first floor with front-of-house and three guest room floors on top of the existing historic building.

citizenM’s hybrid hotels offer travellers luxury accommodation at affordable prices in prime urban centres.

This latest addition will be part of a major £1.3 billion Olympia London redevelopment project, led by Yoo Capital and Deutsche Finance International, that will create a new cultural hub in West London.

Klaas van Lookeren Campagne, chief executive of citizenM hotels, commented: “We’re taking a strategic approach to expansion in London.

“Despite the current challenges in both the hotel and conference industries, we are confident in the positive future outlook for citizenM, and therefore Olympia London fitted the brief perfectly.

“We believe our offer of affordable luxury accommodation will appeal to visitors of the conference centre, as well as the theatre and music venues, and confirms our commitment to expand in London’s most desirable neighbourhoods.”

The hotel interiors will be designed by citizenM’s Amsterdam-based partner Concrete and will feature furniture from long-term collaborator Vitra.

citizenM London Olympia will be located at Hammersmith Road.