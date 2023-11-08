Air Canada First to Offer Disney+ Originals In-Flight Entertainment Worldwide

Air Canada became the first airline globally to bring Disney+ Originals to the skies through its in-flight entertainment (IFE) system. The airline’s latest collaboration with Disney, an internationally recognized brand, offers customers even more opportunities to enjoy original programming for all ages while onboard. It also marks Air Canada’s most recent investment in its family-focused travel experience, adding critically-acclaimed and exclusive Disney+ Originals such as the first three episodes of Loki Season 1 and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“We are thrilled to bring Disney+ Original series and films to our inflight entertainment, further solidifying our expansive range of leading content. Families with kids and enthusiasts alike will enjoy watching familiar favourites and exciting new Originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. Taking in a Disney+ Original is a great way for our global customers to start or end their journey with us,” said John Moody, Managing Director, Product Design at Air Canada.

Beginning this month, customers will be able to enjoy a selection of episodes from beloved Disney+ Original series that include Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Cars on the Road and Zootopia+, as well as Original movies such as Disenchanted and Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Recent other family-focused Air Canada collaborations with Disney have included the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida themed in-flight safety video launched for the summer travel period, a special Walt Disney World Resort in Florida themed children’s room at Toronto Pearson’s Transborder Maple Leaf Lounge, and a special aircraft livery celebrating the launch of Disney and Pixar’s acclaimed movie Turning Red, with more to come.

This year, Air Canada was named by Skytrax as the world’s most family friendly airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the fifth consecutive year and Best Family-Friendly International Airline for the fourth consecutive year at the Wherever Awards.

Air Canada was also recognized by Global Traveler as Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the fifth consecutive year, and by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) with the Passenger Choice Award for Best Entertainment in North America, earlier this year. With 420+ movies, 1,000+ TV episodes, 130+ music albums, podcasts and more, customers can enjoy the best programming from boarding to landing. All content onboard Air Canada’s inflight entertainment equipped aircraft is complimentary for all customers.

