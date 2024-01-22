Hyatt Opens Secrets Tides Punta Cana Resort as Part of Expanding Caribbean Portfolio

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced the opening of Secrets Tides Punta Cana, the latest Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt resort to open in the Dominican Republic. The 688-room adults-only resort expands Hyatt’s leisure portfolio in the Caribbean destination to 17 resorts with continued growth expected in late 2024 with the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand in Santo Domingo.

Located along the picturesque, palm-studded beach in the Uvero Alto neighborhood of Punta Cana, the idyllic seaside haven touts traditional Dominican architecture and pulls inspiration from renowned Dominican designers, further complemented by the resort’s décor of lush vegetation, bendy palms, and local flora. The island’s natural foliage and crystal-clear Caribbean Sea merge to create the perfect romantic escape.

“We are excited to announce the opening of Secrets Tides Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, as we expand the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand in a country known for its beautiful beaches and romantic flair,” says Jordi Guillaumet, General Manager Secrets Tides. “The Dominican Republic continues to be a sought-after destination for honeymoons, weddings, and romantic escapes, and the Inclusive Collection is pleased to offer guests another option to experience the distinct offerings of Unlimited-Luxury®.”

Accommodations

The all-suite resort offers a variety of room categories to accommodate guests individualized preferences, all offering Unlimited-Luxury® inclusions with a furnished balcony or terrace, a daily refreshed mini-bar, coffee bar, bath amenities, bathrobes, slippers, 24-hour room service, and more. With tropical, garden, pool or ocean views, guests can lavish in the breathtaking destination of Uvero Alto, just steps away from the white sand beaches.

For guests desiring a more exclusive experience, the Preferred Club offers an upgraded experience with spacious suites and a range of additional services including personalized check-in and checkout service. Preferred Club guests have access to the Preferred Club Lounge, as well as private access to the Preferred Club pool and a dedicated area at the infinity pool and the beach. The guest experience is further enhanced with upgraded daily mini-bar service, premium bath products, and an exclusive restaurant open for breakfast and lunch.

Culinary Offerings

Both local and international cuisine are featured across the nine restaurants, including Tierra, boasting South American flavors, as well as Meraki a Mediterrasian fusion restaurant offering à la carte Pan-Asian and hibachi delicacies and Mediterranean cuisine. With six à la carte restaurants in total, including a buffet and a grill, along with 24-hour room service for those who prefer to dine in a more private setting, and eight bars and lounges serving top-shelf domestic and international spirits, there is something to please each unique palate. Guests seeking an even more elevated, romantic dining experience can reserve a private dinner at exclusive locations throughout the resort.

Resort Amenities

Secrets Tides Punta Cana offers three pools and two outdoor hot tubs where a preferred location of relaxation may be chosen each day. For guests looking for a sanctuary for the senses, Secrets Spa offers a calming atmosphere of pure indulgence that combines hydrotherapy and relaxing treatments creating a refreshing and peaceful experience designed to invigorate the senses.

Travelers have the opportunity to save up to 40% on their stay at Secrets Tides Punta Cana through the Best Year Yet promotion booking through March 26, 2024, for travel through December 20, 2024. For more information and full offer terms, please visit https://www.hyattinclusivecollection.com/en/special-offers/best-year-yet.

To learn more about all the rewarding ways members can enjoy luxury all-inclusive travel through World of Hyatt, book an upcoming stay or to learn more about Secrets Tides Punta Cana, visit the resort’s website here or follow along on Instagram here.