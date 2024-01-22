flydubai Expands African Network with Inaugural Flights to Mombasa, Kenya

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its operations to Mombasa in Kenya on 17 January. With the start of the four-times weekly service to Mombasa, flydubai grows its network in Africa to 12 destinations in 11 countries.

The inaugural flight FZ 1289 from Dubai International (DXB) was welcomed with a celebratory water cannon salute upon landing at Moi International Airport (MBA). A senior delegation including H.E. Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir, Governor of Mombasa, Hon. Onesimus Murkomen, Minister of Roads and Transport, as well as representatives from Kenya Tourism and Kenya Airports Authority, welcomed the passengers and Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, who were on the first flight.

With the start of flights to Mombasa, flydubai becomes the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai to the coastal city in southeast Kenya.

“Speaking at the press conference, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai, said: “flydubai’s inaugural flight to Mombasa reflects our commitment to further strengthening our network in Africa and to providing our passengers with more options for convenient travel to one of East Africa’s most attractive destinations. The start of operations will serve the growing Kenyan community in the UAE, support trade between our two countries and provide passengers from the UAE and from across the growing flydubai network with access to a gateway to explore the tourism offering in Kenya.”

Henry Ogoye, Ag. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Airports Authority, said: “today marks a significant milestone in the ever-changing aviation landscape in our beloved country. The arrival of flydubai to Moi International Airport not only enhances connectivity between our nations but also represents a testament to the vibrant and growing partnership between Kenya and the UAE.”

“Moi International Airport has long been a gateway to East Africa, fostering economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. With the introduction of flydubai, we are opening new doors of opportunity for both business and leisure travellers. The seamless connectivity this airline provides will undoubtedly strengthen our ties and facilitate trade and experiences between our two nations,” added Ogoye.

flydubai has built a network of 123 destinations in 54 countries served by a young fleet of 84 Boeing 737 aircraft. flydubai has added Cairo, Krabi, Milan, Pattaya and Poznań to its network in 2023 and will start its daily services to Langkawi and Penang in Malaysia on 10 February 2024.

flydubai’s network in Africa includes Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Juba, Mogadishu, Mombasa and Zanzibar.

Flight details

Flights to Moi International Airport (MBA) will operate four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB). Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering passengers more options for connections through Dubai’s international aviation hub.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to MBA start from AED 4,200 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,600. Return Business Class fares from MBA to DXB start from USD 1,500 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 500.