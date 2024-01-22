Marriott Opens Nagasaki Marriott Hotel, Its Flagship Debut in Kyushu, Japan

Marriott Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announced the opening of Nagasaki Marriott Hotel, marking the flagship brand’s debut in Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost main island, and the ninth Marriott Hotel to open in the country. The new hotel brings the brand’s rich legacy to Nagasaki, a destination with a fascinating blend of Japanese, Chinese and Dutch culture as the only port city open to foreign trade in 16th Century Japan.

Directly connected with JR Nagasaki Station, the hotel provides guests with convenient access to Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen and local JR lines. For international travelers, the hotel can be reached by less than 2 hours’ drive from Fukuoka Airport. Nearby landmarks include the new Dejima Messe Nagasaki Convention Hall and the iconic UNESCO World Heritage-listed Glover Garden, as well as the Atomic Bomb Museum and Peace Park. Travelers looking to further explore the city’s landmarks can hop on a boat ride from Nagasaki Port to another UNESCO World Heritage site－Hashima Island, better known as Battleship Island, famous for its modern ruins that embody Japan’s past manufacturing revolution.

“We are delighted to expand our portfolio of flagship Marriott Hotels in Japan with the opening of the first Marriott hotel in Nagasaki,” said Karl Hudson, Area Vice President Japan and Guam, Marriott International. “As global travelers’ needs and expectations evolve, so does Marriott Hotels, which have always led the travel industry with innovations that embrace style, design and technology. True to the brand’s rich legacy of placing people first, Nagasaki Marriott Hotel is set to serve guests in this wonderful city that awaits exploration of its fascinating history and culture.”

The design narrative of Nagasaki Marriott Hotel by renowned architect Kume Sekkei is a beautiful representation of Nagasaki’s past. The hotel’s distinctive exterior design is inspired by a cruise ship, and its interiors pay homage to Nagasaki’s port and sea with patterned marble and natural colors throughout the spaces of its Greatroom lobby, restaurants, bars and other public areas. The ocean-inspired design, combined with the hotel’s choice of materials, furnishings and textures, work together to create a serene and welcoming atmosphere for guests.

Nagasaki Marriott Hotel offers 207 modern guest rooms and suites with spectacular day and night views. With two third of the rooms equipped with balconies, guests are invited to experience an elevated stay with views over Nagasaki Port and Mount Inasa. Among the room options is the hotel’s 242 square meter Imperial Suite, which also serves as one of the largest hotel suites in Kyushu. Each room features calming interiors of natural tones accentuated with cerulean blue, plush comfortable beds, flatscreen TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi for the guests’ convenience and comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dining at Nagasaki Marriott Hotel is a culinary adventure with locally sourced ingredients from Nagasaki and Western Kyushu’s abundant farms and fisheries. All-day dining restaurant Harbella features both indoor spaces and a pleasant outdoor terrace, serving local and Western-style cuisines. In the hotel lobby, bar lounge The Azurite is an intimate space serving afternoon tea by day and cocktails in the evenings, whereas the Grab & Go shop caters to guests looking for a convenient option for all-day food and drinks. In a stunning garden setting, signature Japanese restaurant De Jima, named after Nagasaki’s European trading post, offers teppanyaki and exquisite Edomae sushi. Nagasaki Marriott Hotel also features Japan’s first M Club, an executive club lounge for Marriott Bonvoy Members with Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite, and Ambassador Elite status and guests who stay on executive floors, offering complimentary breakfast, all-day refreshments, and evening cocktails.

For guests who wish to maintain their work out routines on their travels, the hotel’s Fitness Center has the latest cardio equipment along with free weights and weight machines for an invigorating workout. Nami Chidori, the hotel’s 162 square meters conference room, provides a space for business and social gatherings, equipped with a terrace that overlooks the city for a memorable outdoor events.

“We are very excited to welcome guests to Nagasaki, a city with a rich and varied history that is steeped in fascinating traditions and offers visitors a wonderful glimpse into the long and storied history of Japan,” said Cy West, General Manager, Nagasaki Marriott Hotel. “We are raising the bar for hospitality in Nagasaki with a heartfelt service reflecting the Marriott brand’s living legacy of placing people first. By providing experiences elevated beyond the everyday we aim to make Nagasaki a must-see destination for domestic and international travelers alike.”

For more information, please contact https://www.marriott.com/ja/hotels/ngsmc-nagasaki-marriott-hotel/overview/