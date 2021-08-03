Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton to open later this year

Hyatt has entered into a management agreement with Millat Properties for Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton.

The planned opening of the property will mark the introduction of the select service and extended stay brand, Hyatt House, to the continent.

The property will also be the third Hyatt-branded hotel in South Africa.

The Hyatt House brand offers a flexible, elevated approach to extended stay and helps guests enjoy the comforts of home when they are away from theirs.

Built on guest insights, Hyatt House hotels drive satisfaction and loyalty by allowing guests to maintain familiar routines, with spacious suites and studios featuring full kitchens, comfortable living rooms, large bedrooms and stylish bathrooms.

Slated to open in October, the hotel will be situated in the well-established Sandton area, where business and leisure tourism blends together in Africa’s economical hub.

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will boast 43 studio guestrooms and 19 apartment-style suites, all with fully equipped kitchens and separate living areas reminding guests of the conveniences of home.

Additional amenities will include a unique concept for an alternative dining experience in the Treehouse, H Market offering grab-and-go snacks and drinks, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, and an outdoor swimming pool in which guests can unwind and enjoy themselves.

“We’re delighted to announce plans to introduce the Hyatt House brand to Africa, which will be Hyatt’s second hotel in collaboration with an affiliate of Millat Properties,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa, Hyatt.

“We are proud to hold such strong relationships with exceptional owners who share our ambition and values.

“They are essential to powering Hyatt’s brand growth.”

Hyatt House Johannesburg Sandton will join two existing Hyatt-branded hotels in South Africa, Hyatt Regency Johannesburg and Hyatt Regency Cape Town.