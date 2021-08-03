Red Sea Project secures new satellite imagery partner

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has partnered with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to provide high resolution satellite data of key locations at the Red Sea Project.

The satellite imagery improves the ability to monitor the Red Sea Project, which covers around 28,000 square kilometres, allowing it to track construction progress while at the same time closely monitoring the environment for any unexpected changes, in order to respond appropriately if needed.

“Given our ambition is to enhance the environment, gaining reliable, detailed and timely visual insights is crucial to understanding how our development progress is affecting the precious habitats at the destination,” said John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC.

“Through this partnership with KACST we are able to monitor key assets, both built and natural, during the construction phase which will significantly support our efforts to deliver a regenerative approach to tourism development.”

KACST will use the National Center of Remote Technology (NCRST) to capture high-resolution data of the Red Sea Project’s development sites every month.

The imagery will be colour-balanced, georeferenced, orthorectified, with (NCRST) using satellites GeoEye-1, Worldview and Pleiades to capture images.

The data will also be used to identify optimal routes/sites for construction activities in addition to becoming an invaluable addition to monthly progress reports.

Talal Alsedairy, director of the Space & Aeronautics Research Institute at KACST, said: “TRSDC is developing the premier global destination for barefoot luxury, and their regenerative approach to tourism development is already creating new, environmentally sustainable opportunities for the Saudi people.

“We’re very excited to become an important part of its construction.

“Remote Sensing Center (NCRST) is ready to support TRSDC and provide world-class satellite imagery of its project area that will enable it to gain deeper insights into how construction is progressing and what impact its work is having on the surrounding environment.”

The Red Sea Project has already passed numerous significant milestones and work is on track to welcome the first guests next year when the international airport and the first hotels will open.

All 16 hotels planned in Phase I will be open by the end of 2023.

Upon completion in 2030, the Red Sea Project will comprise 50 hotels, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites.

The destination will also include a luxury marina, entertainment and leisure facilities.