Oman Air to return to Jeddah next week

Oman Air will resume flights to Jeddah on August 11th.

The twice-weekly flights will operate on Wednesday and Saturday as WY 1675 from Muscat (MCT) and WY 1676 from Jeddah (JED).

Flights from Muscat will depart at 15:25 and arrive in Jeddah at 17:40.

Flights from Jeddah will depart at 19:40 and arrive in Muscat at 23:45.

Oman Air will maintain its comprehensive safety program throughout all elements of the travel journey to ensure that guests fly confidently.

Masks are required when guests are on board the aircraft and in airports.

Distancing is maintained while guests board and exit the aircraft, which are carefully cleaned after each flight and at the end of every day.