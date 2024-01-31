Huvafen Fushi Unveils a New Era of Luxury in the Maldives

Huvafen Fushi Maldives, the iconic Indian Ocean resort, is thrilled to announce its highly-anticipated reopening following an extensive enhancement of this secluded island haven.

The new iteration of Huvafen is a paragon of contemporary luxury, seamlessly marrying its legacy as a trailblazer in impeccable Maldivian hospitality with cutting-edge design and unparalleled guest experiences.

The renovation project, which spanned several months, has elevated the resort to a new height of refinement, ensuring an unforgettable stay for cultured dreamers and discerning travellers this winter season.

All 46 bungalows and pavilions have been deliberately designed to give guests a sense of peaceful seclusion with individual decks, ocean views, freshwater infinity pools and direct access to one of the best house reefs in the North Malé atoll. They have been thoughtfully revitalised with sumptuous interiors that ooze effortless sophistication.

INDULGENT SPACES

A range of new accommodation options will also debut later this season, offering greater flexibility for families and friends travelling together - the two-bedroom Ocean Pavilions: private retreats with uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new two-bedroom Beach House is another example of the variety of elegant accommodation on offer, graced with large open-plan social spaces and a generous master bedroom, creating a private beachfront sanctuary for guests and their loved ones.

Finally, they’re putting the finishing touches to their upgraded three-bedroom Beach Pavilion - the ultimate in beachside serenity with everything guests need for the most indulgent stay.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

The experiences at Huvafen have also been reimagined and expanded, with a wide array of new activities and opportunities to connect with the island’s surroundings. From underwater adventures to wellness journeys, there’s something for every traveller seeking an elevated Maldivian escape.

Inspired by the unspoiled natural surroundings, Huvafen Fushi’s design ethos embodies a minimalistic modern aesthetic, perfectly harmonising with the island’s pristine beauty. The design philosophy sets the stage for an enhanced and more luxurious experience where guests can immerse themselves in an atmosphere of refined sophistication and enjoy the effortless service Huvafen has become so famous for.

Noel Cameron, General Manager of Huvafen Fushi, commented: “We’re overjoyed to announce the reopening of our beloved island resort. The dedication and hard work that went into this renovation are evident in every detail. We look forward to welcoming our guests to experience the epitome of Maldivian luxury in its new and enhanced form.”

This unveiling marks a significant milestone in the resort’s history as they redefine the benchmark for awe-inspiring tropical getaways. Huvafen has always taken luxury to the next level. With fewer than 50 rooms, they are a five-star resort that epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway. They were the first in the Maldives to offer plunge pools in every room, and are home to the world’s first and only underwater treatment rooms in the incredible spa. Their pioneering Thakuru (butler) service ensures every guest experiences the most idyllic comfort, with every detail going above and beyond the imaginable.

As Huvafen reopens its doors, they do so with a renewed commitment to harnessing the beauty of nature and its surroundings, seamlessly integrating it into every aspect of their design philosophy. Huvafen Fushi is a destination that celebrates the Maldives’ timeless allure while embracing a fresh vision of laid-back sophistication – a true paradise reborn.

HOW: Prices start from £945 per room per night based on two sharing a Lagoon Bungalow with pool including breakfast and excluding taxes and fees.

Please visit www.huvafenfushi.com or contact [email protected] for booking inquiries.