Hurtigruten unveils plans for hybrid powered expedition ships

Hurtigruten has revealed it will makeover three of its vessels to transform them into hybrid powered expedition cruise ships.

Equipped with battery packs and other green technology, the three ships will operate year-round expedition cruises along the Norwegian coast from 2021 on yet to be disclosed itineraries.

Hurtigruten this summer introduced the world’s first hybrid powered cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen to its fleet.

“With these new expedition cruise vessels, you will be able to explore Norway like never before, with all the comforts, facilities and expertise you need for creating a perfect adventure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Combined with ground-breaking green technology, these ships will truly stand out,” said Hurtigruten chief executive, Daniel Skjeldam.

As they are transformed into full-fledged premium expedition cruise ships, the current MS Trollfjord, MS Finnmarken and MS Midnatsol, will be renamed MS Maud, MS Otto Sverdrup and MS Eirik Raude.

MS Otto Sverdrup will have battery packs installed during a yard stay next year, with a letter of intent for the same battery installation on MS Maud and MS Eirik Raude in 2021.

The battery packs will support the ships engines, and drastically cut emissions.

The three ships will also be equipped for shore power, to cut emissions to zero when docked in ports with shore power facilities.

In addition, the three ships will get substantially upgraded low-emission engines, complying with all known and upcoming regulations (Tier3).

Skjeldam added: “At Hurtigruten, the push for sustainable solutions and introduction of green technology is the core of everything we do.

“We operate in some of the most spectacular areas of the world.

“This comes with a responsibility.”