Waterman takes up sales leadership at Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando chief executive, George Aguel, has announced industry veteran Michael Waterman has been appointed chief sales officer for the organisation.

Waterman will oversee the travel industry and convention sales teams for the official tourism association of the most visited destination in the United States, reporting directly to Aguel.

With almost 30 years of experience in hospitality sales and marketing, Waterman’s background includes a 24-year tenure in multiple sales and marketing leadership roles at Marriott International and, most recently, as the president and chief executive of Visit Houston.

“Mike is a well-respected industry leader with a wealth of experience and will be a phenomenal addition to our team,” said Aguel.

“He could not be joining at a better time, as our destination is undergoing an extraordinary level of growth from the exciting expansion of our world-class convention centre, to the most significant addition of hotel rooms in twenty years, and most recently the announcement of our newest major theme park.”

His industry service includes the boards of the United States Travel Association and Destination International.

“I am thrilled to be joining arguably one of the most respected, dynamic destination organisations in the world,” added Waterman.

“I started my career in Orlando and I know it will feel like coming home.”