Denmark latest to commit to Expo 2020 in Dubai

The Danish government has confirmed its official participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, partnering the Danish Business Council at the six-month global gathering.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general of Expo 2020, received confirmation of the decision from Danish ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin.

The latter has also been appointed commissioner general for Denmark at Expo 2020.

The Denmark pavilion will showcase the country’s export and investment potential alongside the strength of its relationship with the UAE, during a six-month global gathering that will welcome more than 190 nations and millions of visitors from across the planet.

With less than five months to go until the next World Expo opens its doors, businesses and organisations from across Denmark are being encouraged to take part in this unique opportunity to share with the world the best the country has to offer.

After handing over Denmark’s official letter of participation, Mellbin said: “Denmark is thrilled to participate in Expo 2020, which seeks to redefine how the Expo concept can be used to bring together people, businesses and governments from more than 190 nations in a unique way to meet global challenges and harvest global opportunities.

“As the world economy slowly begins to reopen, Danish companies are keen to participate and share their expertise, innovations and vision with the world for a cleaner, safer, healthier future.

“With its global outlook, and sitting at the crossroads between Africa, Asia and Europa, the UAE provides a perfect meeting place for the event.”

The Danish pavilion, located in the Mobility District, features an 18-metre-tall observation tower.

The pavilion superstructure is now complete and the full fit-out is expected to be completed by the end of July.

It will host several high-profile Danish companies, including globally recognised mobility experts such as DSV and Maersk, alongside Rockwool and Ege.

Business will be a key part of Expo 2020, with a world-class business calendar designed to open new markets and new opportunities, inspiring individuals and organisations to forge new partnerships and secure investments that will promote international cooperation and reinvigorate economies.