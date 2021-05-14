Mondrian Shoreditch London to open this summer

Mondrian has announced its expansion into Europe with Mondrian Shoreditch London.

The lifestyle hotel, owned by the Reuben Brothers, will open its doors July following a major overhaul and complete redesign by award-winning London interior design studio Goddard Littlefair.

This latest news comes on the heels of Accor’s acquisition of sbe’s hotel brands late last year and its planned joint venture with Ennismore.

sbe chief operating officer, Chadi Farhat, said: “We are very proud to collaborate with Jamie Reuben and his family in bringing the iconic Mondrian brand back to London.

“The city has been and will continue to be a thriving hub for our lifestyle offerings, and myself and my team are excited to re-establish Mondrian as one of London’s most innovative destinations for lifestyle, hospitality, culinary and mixology experiences for locals and travellers alike.”

The 120-bedroom property - including 13 suites - will sit in the midst of Shoreditch, East London’s creative and cultural hub: an area that captivates the energy and playful DNA of the Mondrian brand.

As a leading lifestyle brand, Mondrian recognises the cultural vibrancy of a place and elevates it - intertwining guest offerings with local highlights and bringing the essence of East London to the hotel and vice versa.

Mondrian Shoreditch will collaborate with local personalities and brands to highlight their lifestyle approach to hospitality, via partnerships including artistic pop-ups and live performances in the Screening Room, a private room and bar.

The property will also offer a premium co-working space, visionary dining and mixology concepts and boasts a rooftop pool and lounge by an award-winning team, just in time for the summer - a rarity for Londoners and always in high demand.