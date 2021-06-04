Heathrow showcases sustainable aviation fuel

Heathrow has incorporated sustainable aviation fuel into its operations ahead of the G7 Summit.

Working alongside Vitol Aviation and Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel, the fuel will be incorporated into the main fuel supply today, and blended to use across flights operating at Heathrow over the next few days.

While the fuel supply may be comparatively small - equivalent to fuelling five-to-ten short haul flights – this commercial delivery will establish proof of concept at the largest airport in the UK.

Achieving this milestone is a critical first step in demonstrating to government that the technology will work in reducing carbon from aviation so long as the correct policy framework to incentivise take up at scale is achieved.

The first delivery of SAF at Heathrow in June this year is a pivotal and historic moment.

The type of SAF being used is called HEFA (Hydrotreated Esters and Fatty Acids) which can be made from vegetable oils, waste oils or fats.

The HEFA being used at Heathrow is made from waste (such as used cooking oil), residues (such as fish fat waste from the food processing industry) and sustainably sourced vegetable oils.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye said: “We are delighted that Heathrow is the first UK major airport to successfully incorporate sustainable aviation fuels into its operation.

“As we get ready to welcome the world to the G7, we can demonstrate how this technology can significantly cut carbon from aviation, whilst protecting its benefits.

“The UK government now has an opportunity to create a new British growth industry by backing sustainable aviation fuel production and also be leaders in the race to a net zero 2050.